Erweiterte Funktionen


UK House Price Sentiment Rises Further In March




24.03.17 05:10
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British households perceived that the value of their homes increased again in March, survey figures from IHS Markit and Knight Frank showed Friday.


The Knight Frank/Markit House Price Sentiment Index, or HPSI, came in at 57.5 in March, the same reading as in February.


However, any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.


Among regions, households in the South East reported the biggest rise over the course of the month, closely followed by Londoners.


The future HPSI, a measure of expectations on house prices dropped to 66.8 in March from February's post-referendum high of 67.5.


Households in all regions expect the value of their home to increase over the next twelve months.


"UK house price sentiment was relatively upbeat in March, which provides another signal that confidence has gradually picked up during the first quarter of 2017," Tim Moore, senior economist at IHS Markit, said.


"This suggests that ultra-low mortgage rates and the resilient UK labour market are helping to offset the drag on house price sentiment from squeezed consumer finances."


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Produktionsstart in diesem Jahr!
Tesla, BMW, Daimler und VW mit Mangan-Akkus in 2min laden - 319% Mangan-Aktientip!  
 
Maxtech Ventures Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme - Kursrallye voraus! 1000% Gold-Aktientip Übernahmekandidat von Bonterra und Osisko!

Secova Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
06:16 , dpa-AFX
Australian Dollar Slides Against Majors
06:11 , dpa-AFX
Swiss Franc Falls Against Majors
06:05 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 24. März 20 [...]
06:05 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 30. März [...]
06:02 , dpa-AFX
U.S. Dollar Rises Against Majors
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...