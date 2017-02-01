UK House Price Inflation Slows In January

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K. house prices rose at a slower pace in January, figures from the Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday.





The house price index increased 4.3 percent year-on-year following 4.5 percent rise in December. The climb was in line with economists' expectations.

House prices rose 0.2 percent month-on-month following 0.8 percent increase in December. Economists had expected no change in house prices.

