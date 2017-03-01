UK House Price Growth Accelerates Unexpectedly

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house price growth increased unexpectedly in February, data published by the Nationwide Building Society showed Wednesday.





House prices advanced 4.5 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the prior month's 4.3 percent increase. The growth rate was expected to ease to 4.1 percent.

Month-on-month, house prices grew 0.6 percent, while economists expected prices to rise by 0.2 percent as seen in January.

"In our view a small rise in house prices of around 2 percent is more likely than a decline over the course of 2017, since low borrowing costs and the dearth of homes on the market will continue to support price," Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said.

