UK House Price Balance Falls To 24% - RICS




19.01.17 01:42
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom was down in December, the latest survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed on Thursday with a seasonally adjusted reading of 24 percent.


That was shy of expectations for 30 percent following the downwardly revised 29 percent reading in November (originally 30 percent).


In addition, RICS downgraded its outlook for property sales this year following little improvement in the housing market in the last three months of 2016.


