UK Halifax House Prices Rise Less Than Forecast

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased less than expected in February, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Tuesday.





House prices edged up 0.1 percent in February from January, when prices declined 1.1 percent. Nonetheless, the pace of increase was weaker than the expected 0.4 percent.

During three months to February, house prices growth eased to 5.1 percent annually from 5.7 percent in three months to January. The expected increase was 5.3 percent.

Quarter-on-quarter, house prices gained 1.7 percent in three months to February.

"Housing demand is being supported by an economy that continues to perform well with employment still expanding," Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said.

Meanwhile, the supply of both new homes and existing properties available for sale remains low. This combination is pushing up prices, the economist noted.

Further, Ellis noted that sustained period of house price growth in excess of pay rises has made it increasingly difficult for many to purchase a home.

This development, together with signs of reduced momentum in the jobs market and squeezed consumer spending power, is expected to curb house price growth during 2017, the economist added.

