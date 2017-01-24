UK Govt Loses 'Brexit' Appeal; SC Rules Parliament Nod Needed To Trigger Art.50

Erweiterte Funktionen


VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The British government has lost a crucial appeal in the U.

K. Supreme Court to trigger Article 50 for exiting the European Union without consulting the Parliament.


The U.K. Supreme Court dismissed the government's appeal by a majority of 8 to 3.


"In a joint judgment of the majority, the Supreme Court holds that an Act of Parliament is required to authorize ministers to give Notice of the decision of the UK to withdraw from the European Union," the UKSC said in a statement on its website.


The UKSC also ruled that the devolved legislatures of Scotland, Wales and the Northern Ireland, do not have a veto on the UK's decision to exit the EU.


