UK Dec House Price Inflation Accelerates Unexpectedly: Halifax

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Inflation":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house price inflation accelerated unexpectedly at the end of the year, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed Monday.





House prices climbed 6.5 percent in three months to December from last year after rising 6.0 percent in the three months ended November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to ease to 5.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, house prices grew at a faster rate of 1.7 percent in December, following a 0.6 percent increase in the prior month. That was well above the 0.3 percent climb expected by economists.

Moreover, this was the fourth successive monthly rise and the biggest since March 2016.

Mortgage approvals were 6.0 percent higher in the three months to November compared with the preceding three months. Home sales fell 9.0 percent annually in the three months ended November.

"Slower economic growth, pressure on employment and a squeeze on spending power, together with affordability constraints, are expected to reduce housing demand during 2017," Martin Ellis, Halifax housing economist, said.

"UK house prices should, however, continue to be supported by an ongoing shortage of property for sale, low levels of house building, and exceptionally low interest rates. "

"Overall, annual house price growth nationally is most likely expected to slow to 1-4 percent by the end of 2017. The relatively wide range for the forecast reflects the higher than normal degree of uncertainty regarding the prospects for the UK economy this year."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM