UK Consumer Confidence Index Slips In February - GfK
28.02.17 01:39
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened further in February, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Tuesday with an index score of -6.
That was in line with expectations and down from -5 in January.
It also remained in negative territory, which suggests that pessimists outnumber optimists.
"Any momentum behind the post-Brexit, debt-fueled, consumer spending boom now appears to be softening," said Joe Staton, head of market dynamics at GfK.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
