UK Consumer Confidence Index Slips In February - GfK

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened further in February, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Tuesday with an index score of -6.

That was in line with expectations and down from -5 in January.





It also remained in negative territory, which suggests that pessimists outnumber optimists.

"Any momentum behind the post-Brexit, debt-fueled, consumer spending boom now appears to be softening," said Joe Staton, head of market dynamics at GfK.

