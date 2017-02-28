UK Consumer Confidence Index Slips In February - GfK

Erweiterte Funktionen


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom weakened further in February, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Tuesday with an index score of -6.


That was in line with expectations and down from -5 in January.


It also remained in negative territory, which suggests that pessimists outnumber optimists.


"Any momentum behind the post-Brexit, debt-fueled, consumer spending boom now appears to be softening," said Joe Staton, head of market dynamics at GfK.


