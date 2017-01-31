UK Consumer Confidence Index Rises To -5 - GfK

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom continued to be fragile in January, although less than expected, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Tuesday with an index score of -5.

That beat expectations for -8 and was up from -7 in December.





The index continued to be weighed by the sub-index for willingness to make a major purchase, which fell to 10 from 12 in the previous month.

