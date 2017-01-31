Erweiterte Funktionen
UK Consumer Confidence Index Rises To -5 - GfK
31.01.17 01:42
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom continued to be fragile in January, although less than expected, the latest survey from GfK revealed on Tuesday with an index score of -5.
That beat expectations for -8 and was up from -7 in December.
The index continued to be weighed by the sub-index for willingness to make a major purchase, which fell to 10 from 12 in the previous month.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
04:17 , dpa-AFXAT&T, CWA Reach Tentative Deal Covering [...]
04:12 , dpa-AFXEndo Announces US FDA Approval Of Ephed [...]
04:02 , dpa-AFXOTS: emoji Company GmbH / emoji company [...]
03:43 , dpa-AFXAsian Markets Lower For Second Straight Day
03:22 , dpa-AFXJapanese Market Declines For Second Straight [...]