UK Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly - GfK

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence in the United Kingdom was marginally better in December, the latest survey from GfK showed on Thursday with an index score of -7.

That beat forecasts for -8, which would have been unchanged from the previous month; however, the negative score shows that pessimists continue to outnumber optimists.





"Confidence in the general economic situation for the UK has collapsed in the face of uncertainty about the future both at home and abroad," GfK analyst Joe Staton said.

