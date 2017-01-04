UK Construction Growth Strongest In 9 Months

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British construction activity expanded at the quickest pace in nine months in December, driven by an accelerated upturn in new work, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Wednesday.





The Markit/CIPS Construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 54.2 in December from 52.8 in November.

Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The sector expanded for the fourth successive month.

Among the three broad categories construction activity, residential building activity remained the best performing sub-category in December. Work on civil engineering projects also grew at a robust pace, while commercial construction increased only marginally.

New orders climbed at the fastest rate since January amid higher client demand and a resilient economic backdrop.

Consequently, firms lifted their staffing numbers in December. The rate of job creation was the strongest in nine months.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the highest level since April 2011, due to exchange rate depreciation.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM