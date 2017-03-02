UK Construction Growth Strengthens In February

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK construction companies registered strong growth in February, survey data from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply showed Thursday.





The construction Purchasing Managers' Index rose unexpectedly to 52.5 in February from 52.2 in January. The score remained above the 50.0 threshold for the sixth consecutive month.

The expected reading was 52.0. However, the rate of output growth remained weaker than its post-referendum peak.

In February, civil engineering replaced house building as the main growth driver. Residential activity increased at the slowest pace for six months, while commercial building declined for the first time since October 2016.

Despite a slowdown in new business growth, there was a solid expansion of employment numbers.

Meanwhile, intense cost inflation persisted in February, which was overwhelmingly linked to higher prices for imported materials.

Further, data indicated that construction companies remain upbeat about their growth prospects for the next 12 months.

