UK Construction Growth Slows More Than Expected

02.02.17 11:08
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK construction sector growth slowed more-than-expected at the start of the year amid weaker expansion in business activity and orders, and strong input cost inflation, survey results from IHS Markit and the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply showed Thursday.


The Markit/CIPS purchasing managers' index for the construction sector rose to 52.2 from 54.2 in December. Economists had forecast a score of 53.8.


A reading above 50 suggests growth in activity. The latest reading indicated the weakest expansion since the recovery began in September 2016.


All three sub-sectors - housing, commercial and civil engineering - recorded softer rates of output growth in January, the survey said.


New work grew at the weakest pace since October 2016 with some reports suggesting subdued willingness to spend among clients in January.


Job creation hit an eight-month peak survey with respondents mainly attributing it to planned project starts during the coming months. The sub-contractor usage rose at the steepest pace since December 2015.


Consequently, business confidence improved and more than half of those surveyed expect a rise in business activity over the next 12 months, while only 7 percent forecast a reduction. Construction firms' year-ahead expectations has now picked up in five of the past six months.


Input cost inflation was the highest in almost eight-and-a-half years in January, which was widely linked to rising prices for imported materials at the start of 2017.


"In the short term at least, the outlook is positive, as long as economic conditions remain supportive and firms are able to control their rising costs," CIPS Group Chief Executive Officer David Noble said.


