UK BRC Shop Prices Fall At Slower Pace In February

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop prices declined as a slower pace in February as food prices logged an annual growth, figures from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday

Shop prices declined 1 percent year-on-year in February, followed by a 1.7 percent drop in January.



Economists had forecast a 1.4 percent drop.

Food prices grew 0.4 percent, while non-food prices decreased 1.8 percent in February.

