UK BRC Shop Prices Fall At Slower Pace In February




01.03.17 06:03
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop prices declined as a slower pace in February as food prices logged an annual growth, figures from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday


Shop prices declined 1 percent year-on-year in February, followed by a 1.7 percent drop in January.

Economists had forecast a 1.4 percent drop.


Food prices grew 0.4 percent, while non-food prices decreased 1.8 percent in February.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


