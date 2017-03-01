Erweiterte Funktionen
UK BRC Shop Prices Fall At Slower Pace In February
01.03.17 06:03
dpa-AFX
LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK shop prices declined as a slower pace in February as food prices logged an annual growth, figures from the British Retail Consortium showed Wednesday
Shop prices declined 1 percent year-on-year in February, followed by a 1.7 percent drop in January.
Economists had forecast a 1.4 percent drop.
Food prices grew 0.4 percent, while non-food prices decreased 1.8 percent in February.
