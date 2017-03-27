UK Authorities Want Access To Whatsapp

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The British government has started putting pressure on Facebook to allow government agencies access to Whatsapp messages in order to counter terrorism.





In a Sunday appearance on BBC's Andrew Marr show, U.K. Secretary of State Amber Rudd said the end-to-end encryption capabilities of messaging tools like WhatsApp are "completely unacceptable."

According to a report published on the Daily Mail last week, Khalid Masood was active on Whatsapp just two minutes before he attacked London that killed four people.

Amber Rudd will reportedly meet representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter this week to talk about access to digitally encrypted messages.

"We need to make sure that organizations like WhatsApp don't provide a secret place for terrorists to communicate with one another," Rudd said on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday. "It used to be that people would steam open envelopes or just listen in on phones [...] but in this situation we need to make sure our intelligence services have the ability to get into situations like encrypted WhatsApp."

The fight between governments and tech companies have been going around for a couple of years. In 2015, the US government demanded Apple to de-encrypt an iPhone belonging to one of the shooters of the San Bernardino attack. The government even filed a lawsuit against the iPhone maker. In Brazil, Whatsapp executives have been arrested as well the service has been blocked several times for not cooperate with police investigations.

