Erweiterte Funktionen
Unity Metals Corp. - UJN3: AUSSETZUNG/SUSPENSION
16.08.19 08:03
Xetra Newsboard
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL UNITY METALS CORP. UJN3 CA91329X1006 BAW/UFN
Finanztrends Video zu Unity Metals Corp.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,20 €
|0,20 €
|- €
|0,00%
|16.08./07:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA91329X1006
|A2PBAL
|0,92 €
|0,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,209 €
|-6,28%
|09:41
|Frankfurt
|0,20 €
|0,00%
|15.08.19
|München
|0,2126 €
|0,00%
|15.08.19
|Berlin
|0,206 €
|-0,48%
|10:35
|Stuttgart
|0,1935 €
|-0,51%
|10:08
|Düsseldorf
|0,1925 €
|-1,79%
|08:27
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|Unity Metals Corp - ein Geheim.
|06.08.19
|1
|Unity (Schrott)Metals Corp
|31.07.19
|22
|Erste spannende News / Unity .
|03.07.19