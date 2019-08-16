Erweiterte Funktionen



16.08.19 08:03
DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT: THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT: INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL UNITY METALS CORP. UJN3 CA91329X1006 BAW/UFN

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,20 € 0,20 € -   € 0,00% 16.08./07:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA91329X1006 A2PBAL 0,92 € 0,16 €
Tradegate (RT) 		0,209 € -6,28%  09:41
Frankfurt 0,20 € 0,00%  15.08.19
München 0,2126 € 0,00%  15.08.19
Berlin 0,206 € -0,48%  10:35
Stuttgart 0,1935 € -0,51%  10:08
Düsseldorf 0,1925 € -1,79%  08:27
