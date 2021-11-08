UIL - A unique portfolio of undervalued global assets

UIL Limited (UIL) is a leveraged fund that invests in specialist assets and is managed by deep-value investor ICM. Charles Jillings and his team take a long-term approach, seeking undervalued businesses around the world. UIL is differentiated by its geographic and sector exposures. Australia-domiciled companies make up c 35% of the fund, while more than 40% is invested in financial services, although technology and resources stocks also feature highly. Around 75% of the portfolio is held in collective investment vehicles with specific mandates that are managed by ICM and known as ‘platforms’, with the remainder in direct investments. Jillings is bullish on UIL’s prospects saying that ‘over the next two years, I believe that portfolio companies will surprise to the upside’.