UDR Issues 2017 Guidance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) announced, for the full-year 2017, the company expects: net income per share of $0.31 to $0.36; FFO per share of $1.83 to $1.87; FFO as adjusted per share of $1.83 to $1.87; and AFFO per share of $1.68 to $1.72. Same-store growth in revenue is expected to range between 3.00% to 4.00%.

For the first quarter of 2017, the company expects: net income per share of $0.08 to $0.09; FFO per share of $0.44 to $0.46; FFO as adjusted per share of $0.44 to $0.46; and AFFO per share of $0.42 to $0.44.

Fourth-quarter net income per share was $0.88, FFO per share was $0.47, FFO as adjusted per share was $0.46, and AFFO per share was $0.40. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $236.7 million as compared to $161.3 million in the prior year period.



The company said the increase was primarily due to higher gains on the sale of real estate. Year-over-year same-store revenue growth for the quarter was 5.0 percent.

