Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "UDR":
 Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate    


UDR Issues 2017 Guidance




30.01.17 22:59
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) announced, for the full-year 2017, the company expects: net income per share of $0.31 to $0.36; FFO per share of $1.83 to $1.87; FFO as adjusted per share of $1.83 to $1.87; and AFFO per share of $1.68 to $1.72. Same-store growth in revenue is expected to range between 3.00% to 4.00%.


For the first quarter of 2017, the company expects: net income per share of $0.08 to $0.09; FFO per share of $0.44 to $0.46; FFO as adjusted per share of $0.44 to $0.46; and AFFO per share of $0.42 to $0.44.


Fourth-quarter net income per share was $0.88, FFO per share was $0.47, FFO as adjusted per share was $0.46, and AFFO per share was $0.40. Net income attributable to common stockholders was $236.7 million as compared to $161.3 million in the prior year period.

The company said the increase was primarily due to higher gains on the sale of real estate. Year-over-year same-store revenue growth for the quarter was 5.0 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,65 $ 34,92 $ -0,27 $ -0,77% 31.01./00:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9026531049 A0MM15 38,61 $ 32,79 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 32,303 € -0,35%  30.01.17
München 32,09 € -0,77%  30.01.17
NYSE 34,65 $ -0,77%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Besser als MGX Minerals - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Übernahme von größtem Lithium-Ölfeld-Projekt in Alberta!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...