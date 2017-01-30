Erweiterte Funktionen

UDR, Inc. Reports 10% Gain In Q4 Bottom Line




30.01.17 22:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $120.02 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $108.86 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $243.01 million. This was up from $237.61 million last year.


UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $120.02 Mln. vs. $108.86 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.37 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.1% -Revenue (Q4): $243.01 Mln vs. $237.61 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.3%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.44


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
34,65 $ 34,92 $ -0,27 $ -0,77% 31.01./00:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9026531049 A0MM15 38,61 $ 32,79 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 32,303 € -0,35%  30.01.17
München 32,09 € -0,77%  30.01.17
NYSE 34,65 $ -0,77%  30.01.17
  = Realtime
