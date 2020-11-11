Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS: Macro Monthly November 2020
11.11.20 20:40
Finanztrends
09.11.2020 – Democrat Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States, and is likely to take office with a divided Congress.
This scenario is likely to result in sufficient fiscal support for an economy still facing pandemic-induced headwinds, although less than would have been the case under a united Democrat government. The incoming president is likely ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuell