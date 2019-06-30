Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Total":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


UBS E-Tracs Linked to the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN: Was ist hier nur passiert?




30.06.19 06:36
Aktiennews

Ist UBS E-Tracs Linked to the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN jetzt ein Kauf? Oder sollten Sie lieber direkt raus aus UBS E-Tracs Linked to the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN?


Hier finden Sie die exklusive UBS E-Tracs Linked to the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Sonderanalyse mit der direkten Handlungsempfehlung für Sie als Investor.


Jetzt hier klicken und über diesen Link die charttechnische und fundamentale Einschätzung von UBS E-Tracs Linked to the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN kostenlos sichern


Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock mit 1,3 Mio. Quadratfuß massiv unterbewertet
129 mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis und 200 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth

Weekend Unlimited Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Total


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
49,425 € 49,19 € 0,235 € +0,48% 28.06./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0000120271 850727 56,12 € 44,22 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		49,425 € +0,48%  28.06.19
Frankfurt 49,37 € +0,69%  28.06.19
Xetra 49,305 € +0,40%  28.06.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 55,65 $ +0,18%  28.06.19
Hamburg 49,21 € +0,09%  28.06.19
München 49,145 € +0,06%  28.06.19
Stuttgart 49,215 € -0,02%  28.06.19
Berlin 49,365 € -0,15%  28.06.19
Düsseldorf 49,085 € -0,74%  28.06.19
Hannover 49,06 € -0,74%  28.06.19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Pot Hot Stock startet Deal mit Beauty Gigant Ipsy. 1.707% Cannabis Aktientip nach 50.000% mit Aurora und 294.900% mit Canopy

The Yield Growth Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
201 Total Fina Elf (WKN: 850727. 15.09.18
155 TOTAL: Gasleck in der Nordse. 21.10.14
63 Die Anti-Lebensversicherung 23.08.13
  130 Total gekauft 12.09.11
17 total oder gazprom? 10.10.08
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...