UBS AM: Macro Monthly – März 2021

09.03.2021 -We believe that we have found ample evidence to support our risk-on, procyclical bias and optimism on the global economic recovery.

Our preferred risk-on, procyclical stance is being well rewarded in financial markets so far this year. Along the way, it’s become a more widely shared consensus – and perhaps crowded – view. Complacency does not beget consistent success, ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen! zur Originalmeldung



