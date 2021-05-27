Erweiterte Funktionen
UBS AM: Macro Monthly – Juni 2021
08.06.21 08:26
Finanztrends
27.05.2021 –
Navigating the return of inflation risk
For now, the mere re-emergence of inflation risk is the more pressing consideration for investors, not what inflation will be one or two years down the road.
The expansion following the financial crisis was a Goldilocks environment for markets, with growth and inflation neither running too hot nor cold. Early on in this ... Jetzt HIER klicken und mehr lesen!
zur Originalmeldung
Aktuell