UBS AM: Macro Monthly – Juni 2021

27.05.2021 –

Navigating the return of inflation risk

For now, the mere re-emergence of inflation risk is the more pressing consideration for investors, not what inflation will be one or two years down the road.

The expansion following the financial crisis was a Goldilocks environment for markets, with growth and inflation neither running too hot nor cold. Early on in this ...




