UBS AG Q4 Income Declines 22%

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - UBS AG (UBS) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.





The company said its profit declined to CHF738 million, or CHF0.19 per share. This was down from CHF949 million, or CHF0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

UBS AG earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): CHF738 Mln. vs. CHF949 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -22.2% -EPS (Q4): CHF0.19 vs. CHF0.25 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -24.0%

