Tyson Foods Pulls Back Firmly Into The Red After Seeing Initial Strength




06.02.17 19:48
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open higher, shares of Tyson Foods (TSN) have come under pressure over the course of the trading session on Monday.

Tyson is currently down by 3.7 percent after reaching its best intraday level in well over two months.


The initial strength shown by Tyson came after the meat processor reported first quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and raised its full-year guidance.


The subsequent pullback may partly reflect news that the SEC is investigation allegations of price fixing and sent Tyson a subpoena.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
62,34 $ 65,39 $ -3,05 $ -4,66% 06.02./20:25
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9024941034 870625 77,05 $ 55,72 $
Tradegate (RT) 		57,75 € -5,46%  20:24
München 61,66 € +2,27%  13:32
Düsseldorf 60,00 € +0,05%  09:29
Berlin 60,16 € -0,08%  08:08
Stuttgart 60,182 € -1,52%  15:38
Frankfurt 58,911 € -3,13%  18:25
NYSE 62,36 $ -4,63%  20:25
