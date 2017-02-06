Tyson Foods Inc. Reveals 29% Rise In Q1 Earnings
06.02.17 13:50
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc.
(TSN) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line came in at $593 million, or $1.59 per share. This was higher than $461 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $9.18 billion. This was up from $9.15 billion last year.
Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q1): $593 Mln. vs. $461 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q1): $9.18 Bln vs. $9.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.05
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|61,766 €
|61,086 €
|0,68 €
|+1,11%
|06.02./14:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9024941034
|870625
|69,21 €
|50,35 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|61,766 €
|+1,11%
|14:22
|München
|61,66 €
|+2,27%
|13:32
|Frankfurt
|61,21 €
|+0,65%
|13:31
|Düsseldorf
|60,00 €
|+0,05%
|09:29
|NYSE
|65,39 $
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|Berlin
|60,16 €
|-0,08%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|60,357 €
|-1,23%
|08:14
