Tyson Foods Inc. Reveals 29% Rise In Q1 Earnings




06.02.17 13:50
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc.

(TSN) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line came in at $593 million, or $1.59 per share. This was higher than $461 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $9.18 billion. This was up from $9.15 billion last year.


Tyson Foods Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q1): $593 Mln. vs. $461 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -EPS (Q1): $1.59 vs. $1.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.3% -Analysts Estimate: $1.26 -Revenue (Q1): $9.18 Bln vs. $9.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.3%


-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.05


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
61,766 € 61,086 € 0,68 € +1,11% 06.02./14:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9024941034 870625 69,21 € 50,35 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		61,766 € +1,11%  14:22
München 61,66 € +2,27%  13:32
Frankfurt 61,21 € +0,65%  13:31
Düsseldorf 60,00 € +0,05%  09:29
NYSE 65,39 $ 0,00%  03.02.17
Berlin 60,16 € -0,08%  08:08
Stuttgart 60,357 € -1,23%  08:14
  = Realtime
