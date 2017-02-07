Tyson Foods Gets Subpoena From SEC On Price Fixing

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Tyson Foods":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc.



(TSN) said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating its chicken-pricing practices, following allegations that top meat companies conspired to raise the cost of poultry.

The company disclosed in a regulatory filing that On January 20, 2017 it received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with an investigation related to the Company. The company is cooperating with the investigation, which is at an early stage. It believes the investigation is based upon the allegations in In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation.

On September 2, 2016, Maplevale Farms, Inc., acting on behalf of itself and a putative class of direct purchasers of poultry products, filed a class action complaint against Tyson Foods and certain of its poultry subsidiaries, as well as several other poultry processing companies, in the Northern District of Illinois. Subsequent to the filing of this initial complaint, additional lawsuits making similar claims on behalf of putative classes of direct and indirect purchasers were filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. Several amended and consolidated complaints have been filed on behalf of each putative class.

The currently operative complaints allege, among other things, that beginning in January 2008 the defendants conspired and combined to fix, raise, maintain, and stabilize the price of broiler chickens in violation of United States antitrust laws. The complaints on behalf of the putative classes of indirect purchasers also include causes of action under various state unfair competition laws, consumer protection laws, and unjust enrichment common laws.

The complaints also allege that defendants "manipulated and artificially inflated a widely used Broiler price index, the Georgia Dock." It is further alleged that the defendants concealed this conduct from the plaintiffs and the members of the putative classes. The plaintiffs are seeking treble damages, injunctive relief, pre- and post-judgment interest, costs, and attorneys' fees on behalf of the putative classes. Tyson Foods said it has filed motions to dismiss these actions.

On October 17, 2016, William Huser, acting on behalf of himself and a putative class of persons who purchased shares of Tyson Foods' stock between November 23, 2015, and October 7, 2016, filed a class action complaint against Tyson Foods, Inc., Donnie Smith and Dennis Leatherby in the Central District of California. The complaint alleged, among other things, that periodic filings contained materially false and misleading statements by failing to disclose that the Company has colluded with other producers to manipulate the supply of broiler chickens in order to keep supply artificially low, as alleged in In re Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation, stating that its industry is competitive, and failing to disclose that the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting.

