Tyman - Regional variation in resilient markets
25.11.21 11:54
Edison Investment Research
Residential markets remain firm and Tyman’s International division has been the star performer so far in H2. At the same time, supply chain challenges have constrained progress more in the other two divisions. We have modestly lowered our FY21 PBT expectations and nudged up FY22, supported by robust markets and normalising margins.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,66 €
|4,60 €
|0,06 €
|+1,30%
|25.11./15:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00B29H4253
|A0M8EP
|5,80 €
|3,39 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
