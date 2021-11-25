Tyman - Regional variation in resilient markets

Erweiterte Funktionen



25.11.21 11:54
Edison Investment Research

Residential markets remain firm and Tyman’s International division has been the star performer so far in H2. At the same time, supply chain challenges have constrained progress more in the other two divisions. We have modestly lowered our FY21 PBT expectations and nudged up FY22, supported by robust markets and normalising margins.

