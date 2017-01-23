Erweiterte Funktionen


Two-thirds Of Americans Prefer Alternative Energy Over Fossil Fuels: Survey




23.01.17 15:35
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A survey finds that 65 percent of Americans give priority to developing alternative energy sources, compared with 27 percent who would emphasize expanded production of fossil fuel sources.


President Donald Trump is promising major changes on climate and energy policy, including efforts to increase production from fossil fuel energy sources such as coal.


Support for concentrating on alternative energy is up slightly since December 2014, a new Pew Research Center survey shows. At that time, 60 percent said developing alternative energy sources was the more important priority.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:01 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP/Forscher: Bundesagentur braucht 20 [...]
16:46 , dpa-AFX
Rheinland-Pfalz will Flughafen Hahn bis April v [...]
16:44 , dpa-AFX
Presse: Foxconn erwägt Display-Fabrik in den [...]
16:34 , dpa-AFX
ROUNDUP 2/Verärgerung über BER-Aufschub [...]
16:32 , dpa-AFX
M&G High Income Investment Trust PLC : Net [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...