Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Below Average Demand




27.12.16 19:31
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday, attracting below average demand.


The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.280 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.44.


Last month, the Treasury also sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.085 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.73.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.71.


Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, and $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.


