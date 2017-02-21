Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand
21.02.17 19:25
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday, attracting above average demand.
The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.230 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.82.
Last month, the Treasury also sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.210 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.
Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, and $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,00 €
|1,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|21.02./20:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0007241424
|724142
|2,15 €
|0,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|1,00 €
|0,00%
|17:43
|Düsseldorf
|0,91 €
|-0,11%
|08:04
|Frankfurt
|0,91 €
|-0,11%
|08:04
|München
|0,91 €
|-0,11%
|08:01
|Hamburg
|1,10 €
|-10,57%
|17:19
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|73
|4.200.000 EUR für Transtec N.
|03.06.15
|6
|transtec - 50% in 3 Tagen
|06.06.13
|1
|in die schwarzen Zahlen=Ende .
|08.01.04