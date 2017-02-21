Erweiterte Funktionen



Two-Year Note Auction Attracts Above Average Demand




21.02.17 19:25
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kicking off this week's series of long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes on Tuesday, attracting above average demand.


The two-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.230 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.82.


Last month, the Treasury also sold $26 billion worth of two-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.210 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.68.


The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.


The ten previous two-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.67.


Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to sell $34 billion worth of five-year notes on Wednesday, and $28 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme perfekt - Mögliche Weltklasse-Zink-Lagerstätte in Europa!
Besser als Arizona Mining und Canada Zinc Metals - Zink-Aktientip!  
 
Altair Resources Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,00 € 1,00 € -   € 0,00% 21.02./20:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0007241424 724142 2,15 € 0,65 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 1,00 € 0,00%  17:43
Düsseldorf 0,91 € -0,11%  08:04
Frankfurt 0,91 € -0,11%  08:04
München 0,91 € -0,11%  08:01
Hamburg 1,10 € -10,57%  17:19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahmen hochgradiger Kobalt-Lagerstätten in Marokko voraus! Börsenstar baut Lithium-Zulieferer für Tesla, Apple, VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
73 4.200.000 EUR für Transtec N. 03.06.15
6 transtec - 50% in 3 Tagen 06.06.13
1 in die schwarzen Zahlen=Ende . 08.01.04
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...