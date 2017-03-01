Two Massachusetts Whole Foods Market Stores Recall Cream Cheese King Cakes

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Whole Foods Market":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market stores in Arlington, Massachusetts and Brookline, Massachusetts issued an allergy alert to recall Cream Cheese King Cakes sold between February 4 and February 26, due to an in-store labeling error.



No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported.

The cakes, which were sold in purple cardboard containers and labeled as Lonestar Bakeries Cream Cheese King Cakes, may have contained pecans, which were not declared on the ingredient list.

According to the FDA, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

