Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Whole Foods Market":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Two Massachusetts Whole Foods Market Stores Recall Cream Cheese King Cakes




01.03.17 12:11
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market stores in Arlington, Massachusetts and Brookline, Massachusetts issued an allergy alert to recall Cream Cheese King Cakes sold between February 4 and February 26, due to an in-store labeling error.

No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported.


The cakes, which were sold in purple cardboard containers and labeled as Lonestar Bakeries Cream Cheese King Cakes, may have contained pecans, which were not declared on the ingredient list.


According to the FDA, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten!
Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!  
 
Power Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,28 € 28,89 € 0,39 € +1,35% 01.03./13:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9668371068 886391 31,65 € 23,70 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,28 € +1,35%  11:06
Stuttgart 29,15 € +1,15%  12:30
Nasdaq 30,67 $ 0,00%  28.02.17
Berlin 28,695 € -0,17%  08:08
Xetra 29,075 € -0,62%  09:10
Frankfurt 28,627 € -0,94%  08:08
München 29,235 € -1,35%  08:00
Hamburg 28,49 € -1,42%  08:17
Hannover 28,49 € -1,42%  08:17
Düsseldorf 28,63 € -1,45%  08:04
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme - Petrolithium-Projekt vervierfacht - 1.700% in 12 Monaten! Besser als MGX Minerals - 619% Lithium-Aktientip!

Power Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
102 Whole Foods mit bestem Quart. 09.02.17
1 Bricht Whole Foods Market heu. 08.05.13
9 Whole Foods Market Depotaufn. 16.02.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...