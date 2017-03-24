Twitter Explores Premium Subscription Service

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Twitter":

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is exploring a subscription-based premium service for professionals, which could create an important new revenue stream for the company.





The company said, "We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people's Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we're exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals."

The company noted that the premium tool set will provide valuable viewing, posting, and signaling tools like alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and composing and posting tools all in one customizable dashboard.

"It will be designed to make it easier than ever to keep up with multiple interests, grow your audience, and see even more great content and information in real-time," the company said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM