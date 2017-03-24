Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Twitter":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Twitter Explores Premium Subscription Service




24.03.17 14:57
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is exploring a subscription-based premium service for professionals, which could create an important new revenue stream for the company.


The company said, "We regularly conduct user research to gather feedback about people's Twitter experience and to better inform our product investment decisions, and we're exploring several ways to make Tweetdeck even more valuable for professionals."


The company noted that the premium tool set will provide valuable viewing, posting, and signaling tools like alerts, trends and activity analysis, advanced analytics, and composing and posting tools all in one customizable dashboard.


"It will be designed to make it easier than ever to keep up with multiple interests, grow your audience, and see even more great content and information in real-time," the company said.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren!
Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!  
 
Azincourt Uranium Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,30 $ 14,93 $ 0,37 $ +2,48% 24.03./16:45
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US90184L1026 A1W6XZ 25,25 $ 13,73 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		14,093 € +1,13%  16:46
NYSE 15,30 $ +2,48%  16:45
Stuttgart 14,155 € +2,33%  14:52
Frankfurt 14,158 € +1,99%  16:24
Xetra 14,076 € +1,46%  16:09
Düsseldorf 13,90 € +1,24%  08:04
München 13,725 € 0,00%  08:07
Berlin 13,72 € 0,00%  08:07
Hamburg 13,72 € -0,07%  08:07
Hannover 13,72 € -0,07%  08:07
  = Realtime
Aktuell
1.000% mit Trump-Aktien - Jetzt von Donald Trump´s Energiewende profitieren! Neuvorstellung Uran-Aktientip!

Azincourt Uranium Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
2003 Twitter !! WKN: A1W6XZ 22.03.17
10 Zertifikat Handel US-Aktien sei. 13.02.17
90 Twitter Highflyer oder doch nic. 26.04.16
2 Löschung 05.11.15
2 Twitter Börsegang TOP oder F. 12.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...