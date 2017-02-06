Twitter And Netflix Reportedly To File Brief Opposing Trump Immigration Order

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Salesforce.com":

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Technology companies including Twitter Inc.



(TWTR) and Netflix Inc. (NFLX) are planning to submit legal documents condemning President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration, adding to the industry's growing opposition to the policy,Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The amicus brief will be filed tonight in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals and emphasize the importance of immigrants in the economy and society. The companies originally planned to file the brief later this coming week, but accelerated the efforts over the weekend after other legal challenges to the order, the report said.

Other companies signing include Salesforce.com Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Pinterest Inc. and AppNexus Inc.

The technology industry has been the most vocal in opposition to Trump's order barring travel from several Muslim-majority countries.

Bloomberg reported earlier that several large tech companies, including Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc., are planning to sign an open letter to President Trump expressing concern about the immigration order and offering help fixing it and other policies.

Meanwhile, Reports noted that a federal appeals court rejected early Sunday morning a request from the Justice Department to immediately reinstate President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration and refugees, asking for more court filings before it rules on the matter.

The Justice Department had filed court papers hours earlier seeking an immediate reversal of a ruling Friday against the executive order by U.S. District Judge James Robart of Seattle. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the request for an immediate ruling, and instead called for written responses to the appeal to be filed with the court later Sunday and Monday.

In a ruling, Judge Robart wrote that he was granting a restraining order against the government in part because the plaintiffs, which included the State of Washington, were likely to win on their constitutional claims. Not halting the president's order would cause the plaintiffs "irreparable injury," he wrote.

In response to Friday's court order, the U.S. Departments of State and Homeland Security said Saturday they had stopped enforcing Trump's executive order.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM