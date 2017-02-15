Erweiterte Funktionen



15.02.17 08:55
dpa-AFX


15 February 2017


Twin America joint venture


Stagecoach Group plc ("Stagecoach") confirms that it has sold its interest in the Twin America LLC joint venture for an undisclosed sum.


Twin America was a joint venture between Stagecoach North America and City Sights, which began operating on 31 March 2009. It principally operates sightseeing bus services in New York City.


Stagecoach North America, which held 50 per cent of the voting rights and 60 per cent of the economic rights of the joint venture, has sold its interest to its joint venture partner City Sights.


Completion of the transaction is not subject to any regulatory approval.


ENDS


For further information, please contact:


Stagecoach Group plc


www.stagecoachgroup.com


Investors and analysts


Ross Paterson, Finance Director 01738 442111 Bruce Dingwall, Group Financial Controller 01738 442111


Media


Steven Stewart, Director of Corporate Communications 07764 7746800





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Stagecoach Group PLC via GlobeNewswire



A0MK9VB6YTLS9R22


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


