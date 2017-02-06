Erweiterte Funktionen

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. Reveals 14% Rise In Q2 Earnings




06.02.17 22:21
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc.

(FOX) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $976 million, or $0.53 per share. This was up from $855 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's second quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $7.68 billion. This was up from $7.38 billion last year.


Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q2): $976 Mln. vs. $855 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.2% -EPS (Q2): $0.53 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q2): $7.68 Bln vs. $7.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



