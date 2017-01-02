Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkish Manufacturing Activity Continues To Shrink




02.01.17 08:35
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing activity continued to contract in December, survey data from Istanbul Chamber of Industry and IHS Markit showed Monday.


The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 47.7 in December from 48.8 in November. A reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.


Output and new orders indices remained below 50.0. Nonetheless, employment in the goods-producing sector continued to rise in December.


The depreciation of the lira continued to exert upward pressure on manufacturing input prices. Thus, output prices charged by manufacturers also rose at a higher rate.


