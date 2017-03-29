Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkish Banker Arrested For Conspiring To Evade U.S. Sanctions Against Iran




29.03.17 17:54
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - FBI agents have arrested a Turkish banker for conspiring to evade U.

S. sanctions against Iran and other offenses.


A complaint filed by Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and FBI, in Manhattan federal court Judge James C. Francis alleges that Mehmet Hakan Atilla used his position at Turkish bank to facilitate access to the US financial system and to conceal international financial transactions for Iranian entities in violation of US. Sanctions.


Atilla participated in a years-long scheme to violate American sanctions laws by helping Reza Zarrab, a major gold trader, use U.S. financial institutions to engage in prohibited financial transactions that illegally funneled millions of dollars to Iran.


