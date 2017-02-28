Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey's Trade Deficit Widens In January




28.02.17 08:39
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in January from the prior year, figures published by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.


The trade deficit increased to $4.31 billion from $3.91 billion in the previous year. Exports logged an annual growth of 18.1 percent and imports climbed 15.9 percent in January.


On a monthly basis, exports increased by seasonally and calendar adjusted 4.5 percent and imports gained 0.6 percent.


Calendar adjusted exports and imports grew 17 percent and 9 percent, respectively compared with January.


The main export market was Germany, which was followed by Iraq, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. At the same time, the top country for Turkey's imports was China.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings!
Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
34 Lithium-Übernahmeziele in Europa - Besser als European Metals Holdings! Europäischer Lithium-Zulieferer für VW, BMW und Daimler!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
10:22 , dpa-AFX
Swiss KOF Indicator Climbs Strongly To Highe [...]
10:18 , dpa-AFX
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Tesco plc
10:12 , dpa-AFX
France's Q4 GDP Growth Doubles As Estimat [...]
09:59 , dpa-AFX
Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited : Form 8.5 [...]
09:58 , dpa-AFX
France's Inflation Slows Slightly In February
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...