Turkey's Trade Deficit Widens In January

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in January from the prior year, figures published by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.





The trade deficit increased to $4.31 billion from $3.91 billion in the previous year. Exports logged an annual growth of 18.1 percent and imports climbed 15.9 percent in January.

On a monthly basis, exports increased by seasonally and calendar adjusted 4.5 percent and imports gained 0.6 percent.

Calendar adjusted exports and imports grew 17 percent and 9 percent, respectively compared with January.

The main export market was Germany, which was followed by Iraq, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates. At the same time, the top country for Turkey's imports was China.

