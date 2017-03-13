Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey's Current Account Deficit Widens In January




13.03.17 09:01
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's current account deficit widened in January from the prior year, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey reported Monday.


The current account deficit widened to $2.76 billion in January from $2.2 billion in the prior year.


The shortfall on goods trade increased to $3.1 billion from $2.68 billion a year ago. At the same time, the services trade showed a surplus of $578 million versus $810 million in the previous year.


The deficit on primary income narrowed to $399 million from $441 million prior year. Meanwhile, the secondary income rose to $164 million from $115 million.


The capital account showed a deficit of $16 million compared to a surplus of $15 million.


