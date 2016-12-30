Turkey Trade Deficit Narrows As Expected In November

Erweiterte Funktionen


30.12.16 08:33
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Friday.


The trade deficit fell to $4.1 billion in November from $4.3 billion in the corresponding month last year. That was in line with economists expectations.


Exports surged 9.7 percent year-over-year in November and imports grew by 6.0 percent.


The seasonally and calendar adjusted exports declined 0.9 percent monthly in in November and imports slid by 4.6 percent.


During the first eleven months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was $50.4 billion versus $57.2 billion in the same period of 2015.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



