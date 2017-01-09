Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey Retail Sales Fall For Second Month




09.01.17 11:50
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.


Retail sales volume fell a calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent year-over-year in November, much faster than the 0.2 percent slight drop in the previous month.


Sales of food, drinks and tobacco products declined 1.5 percent annually in November and those of non-food products, except automotive fuel dipped by 1.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from October, when it slid by 0.7 percent.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!  
 
M Pharmaceutical Inc.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Abnehm-Verkaufsschlager bald auch rezeptfrei zu haben! 833% mit Biotech-Aktientip M Pharmaceutical!

M Pharmaceutical Inc.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
12:10 , dpa-AFX
Greece Industrial Production Growth Eases In [...]
12:09 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: VR Equitypartner beteiligt sich a [...]
11:59 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Armacell Group: Armacell übernim [...]
11:57 , dpa-AFX
Handelskonzern Würth wächst abermals kräftig
11:55 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partne [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...