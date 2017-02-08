Turkey Retail Sales Decline For Third Month

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.02.17 08:56
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales declined for the third successive month in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.


Retail sales volume fell a calendar-adjusted 2.7 percent year-over-year in December, which was worse than November's 2.0 percent decrease.


Sales of electronic goods and furniture plunged 10.5 percent on year and non-food sales, except automotive fuel dropped by 0.3 percent. At the same time, sales of food, beverages and tobacco registered an increase of 1.3 percent.


On a monthly basis, retail sales slid 0.8 percent at the end of the year, after remaining flat in the prior month.


For the whole year 2016, total retail sales rose 0.8 percent as compared to a 3.6 percent growth in 2015.


