Erweiterte Funktionen
Turkey Nov Industrial Production Growth Below Expectations
09.01.17 08:41
dpa-AFX
ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production grew less-than-expected in November from a year ago, preliminary data from Turkstat showed Monday.
Industrial production rose a calendar adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in November, which was less than the 3.6 percent gain economists' had predicted.
Manufacturing output grew 2.1 percent and the utility sector output jumped 7.8 percent. Mining and quarrying output increased 1.8 percent.
On a month-on-month basis, production was flat in November, in contrast to expectations for a 3.6 percent gain.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
09:08 , dpa-AFXContinental AG FY16 Prelim Sales Up 3%
08:48 , dpa-AFXFerrexpo Says Pellet Production Down Slightly [...]
08:45 , dpa-AFXDGAP-News: Annual Targets Comfortably Ach [...]
08:42 , dpa-AFXIG Group Updates On Impact Of AMF Restric [...]
08:41 , dpa-AFXTurkey Nov Industrial Production Growth Below [...]