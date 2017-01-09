Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey Nov Industrial Production Growth Below Expectations




09.01.17 08:41
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production grew less-than-expected in November from a year ago, preliminary data from Turkstat showed Monday.


Industrial production rose a calendar adjusted 2.7 percent year-on-year in November, which was less than the 3.6 percent gain economists' had predicted.


Manufacturing output grew 2.1 percent and the utility sector output jumped 7.8 percent. Mining and quarrying output increased 1.8 percent.


On a month-on-month basis, production was flat in November, in contrast to expectations for a 3.6 percent gain.


