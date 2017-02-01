Turkey Manufacturing Downturn Eases In January

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing sector deteriorated further in January, though the rate of contraction eased since December, survey data from IHS Markit showed Wednesday.





The headline Istanbul Chamber of Industry Turkey Manufacturing PMI rose to 48.7 in January from 47.7 in December. However, any reading below 50 suggests contraction in the sector.

Among components, new orders and production continued to fall in January. At the same time, the volume of new export business registered an increase.

Employment level in the sector remained stable in January, after growing in the previous five months.

On the price front, inflationary pressures remained strong at the start of the year.

