Turkey Jobless Rate Rises In October

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate continued to increase in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.





The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 11.7 percent in October from 11.3 percent in September. The number of unemployed increased by 117,000 to 3.611 million in October.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 11.8 percent from 11.3 a month ago. This was the highest since March 2010, when the rate was 12.8 percent.

The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 came in at 21.2 percent versus 19.3 percent in the prior year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM