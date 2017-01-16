Erweiterte Funktionen


Turkey Jobless Rate Rises In October




16.01.17 09:08
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate continued to increase in October, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Monday.


The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 11.7 percent in October from 11.3 percent in September. The number of unemployed increased by 117,000 to 3.611 million in October.


On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 11.8 percent from 11.3 a month ago. This was the highest since March 2010, when the rate was 12.8 percent.


The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 came in at 21.2 percent versus 19.3 percent in the prior year.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium!
Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!  
 
European Metals Holdings Limited



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Erstklassige Bohrresultate - Bis zu 14.000ppm Lithium! Europas größte Lithium Asset im Visier von BMW, Daimler und VW!

European Metals Holdings Limited
Weitere Artikel mehr >
11:03 , dpa-AFX
European Shares Subdued Amid Brexit Jitters
10:55 , dpa-AFX
OTS: WEKA Holding GmbH & Co KG / WEK [...]
10:54 , dpa-AFX
HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Londo [...]
10:39 , dpa-AFX
OTS: Finanztip Verbraucherinformation gemeinn [...]
10:27 , dpa-AFX
Börse Frankfurt-News: Kurse solide untermauer [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...