Turkey Jobless Rate Climbs More Than Expected In November

15.02.17 13:27
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate increased more-than-expected in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute reported Wednesday.


The jobless rate rose to 12.1 percent in November from 11.8 percent in the previous month. Economists had expected the rate to increase to 12.0 percent.


The number of unemployed people grew to 3.71 million in November from 3.65 million in the preceding month.


The labor force participation rate came in at 52.1 percent in November, down from 52.4 percent in October.


The seasonally adjusted jobless rate edged up to 11.8 percent in November from 11.7 percent a month ago.


