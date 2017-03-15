Turkey Jobless Rate Climbs More Than Expected

Erweiterte Funktionen


15.03.17 09:41
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate increased more-than-expected in December, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.


The jobless rate climbed to 12.7 percent in December from 12.1 percent in November. Economists had expected the rate to rise to 12.4 percent.


In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 10.8 percent. The number of unemployed people grew to 3.87 million in December from 3.72 million in the preceding month.


The youth unemployment rate that applies to the 15-24 age group increased to 24.0 percent in December from 19.2 percent in the same month last year.


On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate rose from 11.8 percent in November to 12.0 percent in December.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


