Turkey Industrial Production Growth Exceeds Forecast




08.03.17 08:36
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production growth accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in January, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.


Industrial production climbed 2.6 percent year-over-year in January, following a 1.6 percent rise in the preceding month. That was also above the 1.8 percent gain expected by economists.


This marked the fourth consecutive monthly increase.


Among sectors, production in the utility sphere expanded 7.2 percent annually in January and manufacturing production grew by 2.8 percent. In contrast, mining and quarrying output logged a sharp decline of 13.7 percent.


On a monthly basis, industrial production rose 1.3 percent in January, after remaining flat in the preceding month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



