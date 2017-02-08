Turkey Dec Industrial Production Climbs More Than Forecast

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.02.17 08:40
dpa-AFX


ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production increased for the third straight month in December, and at a faster-than-expected pace, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Wednesday.


Industrial production climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in December, exceeding economists' expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent. However, it was slower than the 2.8 percent climb in November.


Manufacturing production advanced 1.3 percent annually in December and those in the utility sector expanded by 4.8 percent. At the same time, mining and quarrying output fell notably by 7.5 percent.


Among main industrial groups, output of non-durable consumer goods industry grew the most by 6.3 percent, followed by capital goods industry with an increase of 4.8 percent.


On a monthly basis, industrial production edged down 0.2 percent in December, after remaining flat in the preceding month. In contrast, economists had expected a 2.3 percent gain for the month.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



